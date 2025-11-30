Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Bruker by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 884,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 65.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,688,000 after purchasing an additional 586,516 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 71.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,293,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 537,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

