Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 39.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $86,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -418.18%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.