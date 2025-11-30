Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,930,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 519,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,633,308.98. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at $157,541,520.92. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BYD opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.