Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

