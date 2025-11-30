Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,200 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Archrock worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Motco bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $24.54 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 184,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,821.60. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

