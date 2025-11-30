SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $16.1450. SUMCO shares last traded at $16.1450, with a volume of 225 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SUMCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
SUMCO Stock Up 7.3%
About SUMCO
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
