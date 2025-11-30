Story (IP) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Story (IP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Story has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Story has a total market cap of $603.32 million and approximately $38.09 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Story coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00002650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Story Profile

Story’s launch date was February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,018,886,398 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,018,873,097 with 331,441,844 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 2.43105344 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $40,477,620.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Story should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Story using one of the exchanges listed above.

