Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 13,264 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3%

OMC stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

