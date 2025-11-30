Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2,696.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 297.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 92,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 69,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $39.84 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Cadence Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

