Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGBL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

CGBL stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

