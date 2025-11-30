Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5,081.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $74.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

