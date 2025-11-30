Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2,738.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,523,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,319.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $114.08 on Friday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

