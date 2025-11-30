Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,450 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,410,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,358,000 after buying an additional 122,576 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

