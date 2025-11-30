Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 307,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 83.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 163,079 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 5.9%

FFEB opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

