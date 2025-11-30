Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 138.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 681,312 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.23. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.