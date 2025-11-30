Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 32,190 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 16,175.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,947 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,107,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,374,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,617,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 89,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

