State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,916 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $334,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,849,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,624 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,643,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,240,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,709 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $48.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

