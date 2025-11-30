State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,720 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

