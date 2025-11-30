State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nucor worth $30,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 205.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 266,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after buying an additional 178,832 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $159.95.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.