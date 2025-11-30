State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 548,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $634,721,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $204,223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $189,211,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Block

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,519. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

