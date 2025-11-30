State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 548,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $634,721,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $204,223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $189,211,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,519. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

