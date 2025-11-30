Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Stantec accounts for about 2.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 173,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,352,000 after buying an additional 49,857 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.