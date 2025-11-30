Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,199 State Street Corporation $STT

Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

