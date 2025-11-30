Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,328,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,025,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,036,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,214,000 after purchasing an additional 525,750 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 13,331,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,312,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,649,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,997 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

