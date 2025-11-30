SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

