Spire Inc. $SR Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Spire worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2,648.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2,602.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Spire Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SR opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

