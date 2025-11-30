SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD is Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

