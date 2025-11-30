SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after buying an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $101,508,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $387.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

