SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX Stock Holdings Boosted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 1.27% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 19,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,753,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,071 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,542,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,627,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,718,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

