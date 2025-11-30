SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

