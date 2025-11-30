Sourceless Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $70.99 million and approximately $5.42 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00001715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00009855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00280942 USD and is up 8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,598.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

