Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 38,580 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of STX opened at $276.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.55. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $297.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

