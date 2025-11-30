Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.97 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

