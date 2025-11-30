Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.45.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

