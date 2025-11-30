SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.0%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 249.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.