Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.7050, but opened at $6.25. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 172 shares.

Sino Land Trading Down 6.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.