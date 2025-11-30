SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 34.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 3,131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Birkenstock by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

