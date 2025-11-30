SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,878 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,973,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,331,000 after acquiring an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

