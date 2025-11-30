SG Americas Securities LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.21 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

