Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 120,897 Shares of Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,897 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of Enovix worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,206,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 18.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 1,054,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 449,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $241,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,892. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.72. Enovix Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%.The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.