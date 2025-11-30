Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 57,613 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,613 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $84,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 41,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 378,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average is $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

