Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 523,277 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,277 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.85% of Aramark worth $93,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aramark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.24. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

