Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,485,738 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,485,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of lululemon athletica worth $108,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,747,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 914.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $184.75 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $211.18.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

