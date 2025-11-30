Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 123,884 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 123,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $74,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.