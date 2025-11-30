Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Equinix worth $186,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $753.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $991.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.33.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,826,927.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

