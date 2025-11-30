Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Amphenol worth $128,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

