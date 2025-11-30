Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 4.01% of LiveRamp worth $86,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 211.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,647.46. The trade was a 16.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.