Schroder Investment Management Group Has $99.37 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $99,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.