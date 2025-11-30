Schroder Investment Management Group Has $103.51 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $103,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

