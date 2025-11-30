Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,032 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $118,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 114.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.