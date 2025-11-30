Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $79,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,726,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after buying an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after buying an additional 687,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.74.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The company has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

